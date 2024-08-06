NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹173.05 and closed at ₹181.5. The high for the day was ₹176.1 and the low was ₹166.8. The market capitalization stands at ₹30,213.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹198.25 and the 52-week low is ₹43.21. The BSE volume for the day was 1,857,065 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 10.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1857 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.1 & ₹166.8 yesterday to end at ₹167.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.