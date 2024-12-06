Explore
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 100 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.92 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 100.22 and closed at 100, with a high of 103.4 and a low of 99.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 27,013.5 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have reached a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 893,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:17:08 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has remained unchanged today, trading at 102.92. Over the past year, NBCC India’s shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 97.62%, reaching 102.92. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.12%
3 Months-14.99%
6 Months10.93%
YTD89.14%
1 Year97.62%
06 Dec 2024, 08:46:05 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1104.48Support 1100.12
Resistance 2106.12Support 297.4
Resistance 3108.84Support 395.76
06 Dec 2024, 08:32:44 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
06 Dec 2024, 08:19:11 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8639 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 114.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 893 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:04:19 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹100 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 103.4 & 99.05 yesterday to end at 102.92. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

