NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹100.22 and closed at ₹100, with a high of ₹103.4 and a low of ₹99.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹27,013.5 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have reached a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 893,565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has remained unchanged today, trading at ₹102.92. Over the past year, NBCC India’s shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 97.62%, reaching ₹102.92. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.12%
|3 Months
|-14.99%
|6 Months
|10.93%
|YTD
|89.14%
|1 Year
|97.62%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.48
|Support 1
|100.12
|Resistance 2
|106.12
|Support 2
|97.4
|Resistance 3
|108.84
|Support 3
|95.76
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 6.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 114.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 893 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.4 & ₹99.05 yesterday to end at ₹102.92. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend