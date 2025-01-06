NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 93.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 92.55 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 93.5 and closed slightly lower at 93.33. The stock experienced a high of 94.55 and a low of 92.39. With a market capitalization of 24,980.4 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of 139.83 and above its 52-week low of 52.67. The trading volume on the BSE was 215,620 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7310 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 215 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹93.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 94.55 & 92.39 yesterday to end at 92.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

