NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹93.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹93.33. The stock experienced a high of ₹94.55 and a low of ₹92.39. With a market capitalization of ₹24,980.4 crore, the stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹139.83 and above its 52-week low of ₹52.67. The trading volume on the BSE was 215,620 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 215 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹94.55 & ₹92.39 yesterday to end at ₹92.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend