Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 7.88 %. The stock closed at 130.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.35 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 136.55 and closed at 130.1. The high for the day was 141 and the low was 135.6. The market capitalization stood at 25299.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1069271 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 7.46% to reach 139.8, following the trend of its peer companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.55% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers70.853.545.2676.5524.9742786.31
Brigade Enterprises1266.959.554.931386.4545.729278.03
NBCC India139.89.77.46176.538.125164.0
IRCON International258.420.38.53301.479.024302.93
KEC International769.048.656.75838.25523.419770.1
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹130.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 141 & 135.6 yesterday to end at 130.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.