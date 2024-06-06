NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹136.55 and closed at ₹130.1. The high for the day was ₹141 and the low was ₹135.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹25299.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1069271 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 7.46% to reach ₹139.8, following the trend of its peer companies like IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, IRCON International, and KEC International. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.55% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|70.85
|3.54
|5.26
|76.55
|24.97
|42786.31
|Brigade Enterprises
|1266.9
|59.55
|4.93
|1386.4
|545.7
|29278.03
|NBCC India
|139.8
|9.7
|7.46
|176.5
|38.1
|25164.0
|IRCON International
|258.4
|20.3
|8.53
|301.4
|79.0
|24302.93
|KEC International
|769.0
|48.65
|6.75
|838.25
|523.4
|19770.1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹141 & ₹135.6 yesterday to end at ₹130.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend