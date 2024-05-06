Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Slides in Trading Today

23 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:37 PM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -2.45 %. The stock closed at 138.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 139.5 and closed at 138.65. The stock reached a high of 141.6 and a low of 136.2 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 24,966.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.5 and the 52-week low is 38.1. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 555,076 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:37:11 PM IST

NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India reached a peak of 135.5 and a low of 134.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 134.85 and 134.6 in the last hour, suggesting considerable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.27Support 1133.77
Resistance 2136.13Support 2133.13
Resistance 3136.77Support 3132.27
06 May 2024, 01:06:18 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Today's Price range

NBCC India stock opened at 132.5, reached a high of 139.8, and touched a low of 132.5 on the current day.

06 May 2024, 12:50:07 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today : Volume traded till 12 AM is 5.13% higher than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded until 12 AM is 5.13% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 134.7, reflecting a decrease of -2.88%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:39:02 PM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 135.98 and 134.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 134.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 135.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.4Support 1134.85
Resistance 2135.7Support 2134.6
Resistance 3135.95Support 3134.3
06 May 2024, 12:23:51 PM IST

NBCC India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:22:47 PM IST

NBCC India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days138.40
10 Days131.69
20 Days131.20
50 Days128.54
100 Days113.84
300 Days85.31
06 May 2024, 12:18:46 PM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹135.3, down -2.45% from yesterday's ₹138.7

The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of 135.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 133.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 133.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:52:04 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 33.28% higher than yesterday

The volume of NBCC India traded until 11 AM is 33.28% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at 135.2, showing a decrease of -2.52%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:36:22 AM IST

NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 137.17 and 132.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 132.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1135.98Support 1134.68
Resistance 2136.57Support 2133.97
Resistance 3137.28Support 3133.38
06 May 2024, 11:22:12 AM IST

NBCC India share price NSE Live :NBCC India trading at ₹135.45, down -2.34% from yesterday's ₹138.7

The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of 135.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 133.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of 133.03 then there can be further negative price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:16:19 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 2.38% to 135.4, while its peers showed mixed performance. L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are down, whereas Brigade Enterprises are up. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.28%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4522.15-49.95-1.095884.953670.047822.03
IRB Infrastructure Developers68.39-1.33-1.9173.024.9741300.72
NBCC India135.4-3.3-2.38176.538.124372.0
Brigade Enterprises1044.6522.02.151107.65497.124110.52
IRCON International246.95-2.35-0.94280.974.9823226.04
06 May 2024, 10:50:34 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is 42.82% higher than yesterday

The volume traded for NBCC India until 10 AM is 42.82% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 135.15, showing a decrease of -2.56%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 10:39:03 AM IST

NBCC India share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India touched a high of 137.0 & a low of 132.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1137.17Support 1132.67
Resistance 2139.33Support 2130.33
Resistance 3141.67Support 3128.17
06 May 2024, 10:15:59 AM IST

NBCC India Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:55:36 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of NBCC India has dropped by 3.17% today, trading at 134.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International, are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.04% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
L&T Technology Services4552.7-19.4-0.425884.953670.048145.09
IRB Infrastructure Developers67.24-2.48-3.5673.024.9740606.24
NBCC India134.3-4.4-3.17176.538.124174.0
Brigade Enterprises1022.25-0.4-0.041107.65497.123593.53
IRCON International248.2-1.1-0.44280.974.9823343.6
06 May 2024, 09:33:02 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹136.7, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹138.7

NBCC India share price is at 136.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 135.77 and 141.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 135.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 09:15:54 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 138.85. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 234.62% to reach 138.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.8%
3 Months-19.75%
6 Months107.01%
YTD70.08%
1 Year234.62%
06 May 2024, 08:49:56 AM IST

NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1141.47Support 1135.77
Resistance 2144.43Support 2133.03
Resistance 3147.17Support 3130.07
06 May 2024, 08:33:53 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 24.3% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
06 May 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17649 k

The trading volume yesterday was 35.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 555 k.

06 May 2024, 08:01:15 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹138.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 141.6 & 136.2 yesterday to end at 138.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

