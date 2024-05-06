NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Slides in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹139.5 and closed at ₹138.65. The stock reached a high of ₹141.6 and a low of ₹136.2 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,966.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.5 and the 52-week low is ₹38.1. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 555,076 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India reached a peak of 135.5 and a low of 134.0 in the previous trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 134.85 and 134.6 in the last hour, suggesting considerable selling activity. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess the possibility of a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.27
|Support 1
|133.77
|Resistance 2
|136.13
|Support 2
|133.13
|Resistance 3
|136.77
|Support 3
|132.27
NBCC India stock opened at ₹132.5, reached a high of ₹139.8, and touched a low of ₹132.5 on the current day.
The volume of NBCC India traded until 12 AM is 5.13% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹134.7, reflecting a decrease of -2.88%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 135.98 and 134.68 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 134.68 and selling near the hourly resistance of 135.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.4
|Support 1
|134.85
|Resistance 2
|135.7
|Support 2
|134.6
|Resistance 3
|135.95
|Support 3
|134.3
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of NBCC India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|138.40
|10 Days
|131.69
|20 Days
|131.20
|50 Days
|128.54
|100 Days
|113.84
|300 Days
|85.31
The current market price of NBCC India has broken the first support of ₹135.77 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹133.03. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹133.03 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of NBCC India traded until 11 AM is 33.28% higher compared to yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹135.2, showing a decrease of -2.52%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decrease in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 137.17 and 132.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 132.67 and selling near the hourly resistance at 137.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|135.98
|Support 1
|134.68
|Resistance 2
|136.57
|Support 2
|133.97
|Resistance 3
|137.28
|Support 3
|133.38
Today, NBCC India's stock price dropped by 2.38% to ₹135.4, while its peers showed mixed performance. L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and IRCON International are down, whereas Brigade Enterprises are up. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.22% and 0.28%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4522.15
|-49.95
|-1.09
|5884.95
|3670.0
|47822.03
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|68.39
|-1.33
|-1.91
|73.0
|24.97
|41300.72
|NBCC India
|135.4
|-3.3
|-2.38
|176.5
|38.1
|24372.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1044.65
|22.0
|2.15
|1107.65
|497.1
|24110.52
|IRCON International
|246.95
|-2.35
|-0.94
|280.9
|74.98
|23226.04
The volume traded for NBCC India until 10 AM is 42.82% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹135.15, showing a decrease of -2.56%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a further decline in prices.
NBCC India touched a high of 137.0 & a low of 132.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|137.17
|Support 1
|132.67
|Resistance 2
|139.33
|Support 2
|130.33
|Resistance 3
|141.67
|Support 3
|128.17
The share price of NBCC India has dropped by 3.17% today, trading at ₹134.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including L&T Technology Services, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Brigade Enterprises, and IRCON International, are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.04% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|L&T Technology Services
|4552.7
|-19.4
|-0.42
|5884.95
|3670.0
|48145.09
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|67.24
|-2.48
|-3.56
|73.0
|24.97
|40606.24
|NBCC India
|134.3
|-4.4
|-3.17
|176.5
|38.1
|24174.0
|Brigade Enterprises
|1022.25
|-0.4
|-0.04
|1107.65
|497.1
|23593.53
|IRCON International
|248.2
|-1.1
|-0.44
|280.9
|74.98
|23343.6
NBCC India share price is at ₹136.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹135.77 and ₹141.47 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹135.77 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 141.47 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹138.85. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have surged by 234.62% to reach ₹138.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.8%
|3 Months
|-19.75%
|6 Months
|107.01%
|YTD
|70.08%
|1 Year
|234.62%
The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|141.47
|Support 1
|135.77
|Resistance 2
|144.43
|Support 2
|133.03
|Resistance 3
|147.17
|Support 3
|130.07
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 24.3% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 35.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 555 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹141.6 & ₹136.2 yesterday to end at ₹138.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
