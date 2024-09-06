Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -1.3 %. The stock closed at 184.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 182.4 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 185.55 and closed at 184.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 185.90 and a low of 181.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 32,832 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 209.75 and a low of 52.85. BSE volume for the day was 987,666 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1184.77Support 1181.07
Resistance 2187.13Support 2179.73
Resistance 3188.47Support 3177.37
06 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy1111
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell1122
06 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49226 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 987 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹184.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.9 & 181.8 yesterday to end at 182.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

