NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹185.55 and closed at ₹184.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹185.90 and a low of ₹181.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹32,832 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹209.75 and a low of ₹52.85. BSE volume for the day was 987,666 shares traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|184.77
|Support 1
|181.07
|Resistance 2
|187.13
|Support 2
|179.73
|Resistance 3
|188.47
|Support 3
|177.37
NBCC India Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 987 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.9 & ₹181.8 yesterday to end at ₹182.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend