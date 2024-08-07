NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India opened at ₹169.2 and closed at ₹167.85. The stock had a high of ₹175.6 and a low of ₹162.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,466.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India was ₹198.25 and the 52-week low was ₹46.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,011,960 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|171.26
|Support 1
|159.41
|Resistance 2
|178.98
|Support 2
|155.28
|Resistance 3
|183.11
|Support 3
|147.56
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 19.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1011 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹175.6 & ₹162.85 yesterday to end at ₹163.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.