NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹92.56 and closed slightly lower at ₹92.55. The stock reached a high of ₹93.20 and dipped to a low of ₹87.55. With a market capitalization of ₹23,719.5 crore, NBCC's 52-week high is ₹139.83, while the 52-week low stands at ₹52.67. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,209,333 shares for the day.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|91.4
|Support 1
|85.73
|Resistance 2
|95.15
|Support 2
|83.81
|Resistance 3
|97.07
|Support 3
|80.06
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 25.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1209 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹93.2 & ₹87.55 yesterday to end at ₹87.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend