NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 3.27 %. The stock closed at 139 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.55 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 140.85 and closed at 139. The stock reached a high of 144.3 and a low of 137.75. The market capitalization stood at 25,848.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 738,000 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 145.07 and 141.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 141.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 145.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹139 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 144.3 & 137.75 yesterday to end at 139. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

