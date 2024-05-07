Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.64 %. The stock closed at 138.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.65 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at 139.8 and closed at 138.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 139.8, while the low was 132.5. The market capitalization stood at 24,057.0 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 176.5 and a low of 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,746,466 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 21.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
07 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17755 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1746 k.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹138.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 139.8 & 132.5 yesterday to end at 138.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

