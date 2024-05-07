NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹139.8 and closed at ₹138.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹139.8, while the low was ₹132.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,057.0 crore. In the last 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹176.5 and a low of ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 1,746,466 shares traded.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 21.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 29.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1746 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹139.8 & ₹132.5 yesterday to end at ₹138.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
