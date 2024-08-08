NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹167.05 and closed at ₹163.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹172.45, while the low was ₹165.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹30,870.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹198.25 and ₹46.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 862,317 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has dropped by -0.87% and is currently trading at ₹170.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 255.03%, reaching ₹170.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.47%
|3 Months
|16.53%
|6 Months
|8.38%
|YTD
|110.06%
|1 Year
|255.03%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|174.15
|Support 1
|166.87
|Resistance 2
|176.97
|Support 2
|162.41
|Resistance 3
|181.43
|Support 3
|159.59
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 23.62% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 862 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹172.45 & ₹165.25 yesterday to end at ₹171.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.