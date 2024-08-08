Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 4.76 %. The stock closed at 163.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 171.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 167.05 and closed at 163.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 172.45, while the low was 165.25. The market capitalization stands at 30,870.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are 198.25 and 46.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 862,317 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has dropped by -0.87% and is currently trading at 170.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have gained 255.03%, reaching 170.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.47%
3 Months16.53%
6 Months8.38%
YTD110.06%
1 Year255.03%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1174.15Support 1166.87
Resistance 2176.97Support 2162.41
Resistance 3181.43Support 3159.59
08 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 23.62% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1222
08 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29977 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 48.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 862 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹163.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 172.45 & 165.25 yesterday to end at 171.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.