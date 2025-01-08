NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹88.09 and closed slightly lower at ₹87.84. The stock reached a high of ₹90.5 during the day, while the low matched the opening price at ₹88.09. With a market capitalization of ₹24,105.6 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 370,637 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹90.79, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹89.21
NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of ₹90.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹91.69. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹91.69 then there can be further positive price movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.78%, currently trading at ₹90.80. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 57.46% to reach ₹90.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.95%
|3 Months
|-19.16%
|6 Months
|-29.4%
|YTD
|-3.95%
|1 Year
|57.46%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|90.47
|Support 1
|88.07
|Resistance 2
|91.69
|Support 2
|86.89
|Resistance 3
|92.87
|Support 3
|85.67
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 23.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7157 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹87.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹90.5 & ₹88.09 yesterday to end at ₹89.21. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend