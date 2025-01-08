Hello User
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.77 %. The stock closed at 89.21 per share. The stock is currently trading at 90.79 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 88.09 and closed slightly lower at 87.84. The stock reached a high of 90.5 during the day, while the low matched the opening price at 88.09. With a market capitalization of 24,105.6 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 370,637 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹90.79, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹89.21

NBCC India Live Updates: The current market price of NBCC India has surpassed the first resistance of 90.47 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 91.69. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 91.69 then there can be further positive price movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 1.78%, currently trading at 90.80. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 57.46% to reach 90.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.95%
3 Months-19.16%
6 Months-29.4%
YTD-3.95%
1 Year57.46%
08 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 190.47Support 188.07
Resistance 291.69Support 286.89
Resistance 392.87Support 385.67
08 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 23.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 133.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2221
    Hold0001
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
08 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7157 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 370 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹87.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 90.5 & 88.09 yesterday to end at 89.21. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

