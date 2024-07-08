NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹187.7 and closed at ₹186.55. The stock reached a high of ₹194 and a low of ₹184. The market capitalization stood at ₹33,921.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹194 and ₹39 respectively. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 3,726,654 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 78 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹194 & ₹184 yesterday to end at ₹186.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend