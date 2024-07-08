Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 186.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.45 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 187.7 and closed at 186.55. The stock reached a high of 194 and a low of 184. The market capitalization stood at 33,921.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 194 and 39 respectively. The BSE volume for NBCC India was 3,726,654 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 81 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45323 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.86% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 78 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

08 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹186.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 194 & 184 yesterday to end at 186.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

