NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -3.85 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.5 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened and closed at 133.65. The highest price reached during the day was 134.9, while the lowest was 126.85. The market capitalization stood at 23,130.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,913,852 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1133.45Support 1125.0
Resistance 2138.45Support 2121.55
Resistance 3141.9Support 3116.55
08 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 18.29% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
08 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17920 k

The trading volume yesterday was 25.04% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1913 k.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 134.9 & 126.85 yesterday to end at 133.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

