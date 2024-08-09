NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹171.55 and closed at ₹171.5. The stock saw a high of ₹173.4 and a low of ₹168.15. The market capitalization of NBCC India is ₹30,402.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹198.25 and the 52-week low is ₹46.5. On the BSE, 1,224,069 shares of NBCC India were traded.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1224 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.4 & ₹168.15 yesterday to end at ₹168.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.