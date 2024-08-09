Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 171.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.9 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 171.55 and closed at 171.5. The stock saw a high of 173.4 and a low of 168.15. The market capitalization of NBCC India is 30,402.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 198.25 and the 52-week low is 46.5. On the BSE, 1,224,069 shares of NBCC India were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 29174 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1224 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹171.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 173.4 & 168.15 yesterday to end at 168.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

