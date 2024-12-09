Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 103.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 104.26 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at 103.49 and closed at 102.92, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 105 and a low of 102.23 during the session. With a market capitalization of 27,977.4 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,361,260 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:35:53 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹104.26, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹103.58

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 104.26 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 102.35 and 105.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 102.35 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 105.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:17:18 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at 104.31. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 91.65%, reaching 104.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.43%
3 Months-13.59%
6 Months7.86%
YTD90.59%
1 Year91.65%
09 Dec 2024, 08:50:17 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1105.03Support 1102.35
Resistance 2106.33Support 2100.97
Resistance 3107.71Support 399.67
09 Dec 2024, 08:31:07 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 6.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
09 Dec 2024, 08:17:36 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8648 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1361 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:03:23 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹102.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 105 & 102.23 yesterday to end at 103.58. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

