NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹103.49 and closed at ₹102.92, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹105 and a low of ₹102.23 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹27,977.4 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,361,260 shares for the day.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The share price of NBCC India has increased by 0.70%, currently trading at ₹104.31. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 91.65%, reaching ₹104.31. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.43%
|3 Months
|-13.59%
|6 Months
|7.86%
|YTD
|90.59%
|1 Year
|91.65%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|105.03
|Support 1
|102.35
|Resistance 2
|106.33
|Support 2
|100.97
|Resistance 3
|107.71
|Support 3
|99.67
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 6.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8648 k
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1361 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹102.92 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹105 & ₹102.23 yesterday to end at ₹103.58. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.