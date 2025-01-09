NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹90.2 and closed at ₹89.21, experiencing a high of ₹92.39 and a low of ₹88.7. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹24,254.1 crore. Over the past year, NBCC India's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 576,290 shares for the day.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 22.37% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 92.96% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 576 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹92.39 & ₹88.7 yesterday to end at ₹89.89. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend