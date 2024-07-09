Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 188.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.2 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 191.95 and closed at 188.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 197.15 and a low of 185.3. The market capitalization stood at 34,416.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were 194 and 39 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,200,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1197.07Support 1185.27
Resistance 2202.93Support 2179.33
Resistance 3208.87Support 3173.47
09 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 31.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
09 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46847 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹188.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 197.15 & 185.3 yesterday to end at 188.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

