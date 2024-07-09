NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹191.95 and closed at ₹188.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹197.15 and a low of ₹185.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹34,416.0 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹194 and ₹39 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,200,421 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.07
|Support 1
|185.27
|Resistance 2
|202.93
|Support 2
|179.33
|Resistance 3
|208.87
|Support 3
|173.47
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 31.49% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹197.15 & ₹185.3 yesterday to end at ₹188.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend