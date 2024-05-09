NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened and closed at ₹128.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹137.2, while the low was ₹126.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,453.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,113,565 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 14.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1113 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹137.2 & ₹126.75 yesterday to end at ₹128.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!