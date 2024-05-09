Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 5.72 %. The stock closed at 128.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 135.85 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : NBCC India's stock opened and closed at 128.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 137.2, while the low was 126.75. The market capitalization stood at 24,453.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,113,565 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16556 k

The trading volume yesterday was 14.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 1113 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹128.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 137.2 & 126.75 yesterday to end at 128.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.