Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 10 Dec 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 103.58 per share. The stock is currently trading at 103.3 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 104.89 and closed lower at 103.58. The stock reached a high of 105.13 and a low of 102.42 during the session. With a market capitalization of 27,899.1 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The trading volume on the BSE was 467,659 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 6.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
10 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8630 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹103.58 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 105.13 & 102.42 yesterday to end at 103.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.