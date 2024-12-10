NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹104.89 and closed lower at ₹103.58. The stock reached a high of ₹105.13 and a low of ₹102.42 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹27,899.1 crore, NBCC India has a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The trading volume on the BSE was 467,659 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 6.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 467 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹105.13 & ₹102.42 yesterday to end at ₹103.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.