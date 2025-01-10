NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹89.14 and closed at ₹89.89, reflecting a positive price movement. The stock reached a high of ₹89.66 and a low of ₹87.50 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹23,692.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41, with a trading volume of 659,034 shares on the BSE.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|89.13
|Support 1
|86.91
|Resistance 2
|90.56
|Support 2
|86.12
|Resistance 3
|91.35
|Support 3
|84.69
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 25.4% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 659 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹89.66 & ₹87.5 yesterday to end at ₹87.72. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend