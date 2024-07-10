Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.73 %. The stock closed at 191.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.8 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 192.75, reached a high of 198.25, and a low of 186.7 before closing at 191.2. The market capitalization of the company stood at 34164.0 crore. The 52-week high was 197.15, with the low at 40. The BSE volume for the day was 1847066 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at 190.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has surged by 361.51% to 190.00, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 26.23% to reach 24433.20 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week16.88%
3 Months28.31%
6 Months107.64%
YTD132.59%
1 Year361.51%
10 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1196.29Support 1184.59
Resistance 2203.15Support 2179.75
Resistance 3207.99Support 3172.89
10 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 30.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
10 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 47864 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1847 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹191.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 198.25 & 186.7 yesterday to end at 191.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

