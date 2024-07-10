NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹192.75, reached a high of ₹198.25, and a low of ₹186.7 before closing at ₹191.2. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹34164.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹197.15, with the low at ₹40. The BSE volume for the day was 1847066 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NBCC India has increased by 0.11% and is currently trading at ₹190.00. Over the past year, NBCC India's share price has surged by 361.51% to ₹190.00, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 26.23% to reach 24433.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|16.88%
|3 Months
|28.31%
|6 Months
|107.64%
|YTD
|132.59%
|1 Year
|361.51%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|196.29
|Support 1
|184.59
|Resistance 2
|203.15
|Support 2
|179.75
|Resistance 3
|207.99
|Support 3
|172.89
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 30.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1847 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹198.25 & ₹186.7 yesterday to end at ₹191.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend