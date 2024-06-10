NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹140.85 and closed at ₹139 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹145, while the low was ₹137.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹25,938.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,262,877 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|146.77
|Support 1
|139.37
|Resistance 2
|149.58
|Support 2
|134.78
|Resistance 3
|154.17
|Support 3
|131.97
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 27.13% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1262 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹145 & ₹137.75 yesterday to end at ₹139. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend