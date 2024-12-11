Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 11 Dec 2024, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 103.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.65 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened and closed at 103.3, with a high of 104.59 and a low of 101.65. The company's market capitalization stands at 27,899.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 356,673 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1104.28Support 1101.28
Resistance 2105.97Support 299.97
Resistance 3107.28Support 398.28
11 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 7.16% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
11 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8798 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 356 k.

11 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹103.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 104.59 & 101.65 yesterday to end at 102.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.