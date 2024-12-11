NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened and closed at ₹103.3, with a high of ₹104.59 and a low of ₹101.65. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹27,899.1 crore. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 356,673 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|104.28
|Support 1
|101.28
|Resistance 2
|105.97
|Support 2
|99.97
|Resistance 3
|107.28
|Support 3
|98.28
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 7.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 356 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹104.59 & ₹101.65 yesterday to end at ₹102.65. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.