NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹190.5 and closed at ₹189.8 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹191.7 and a low of ₹179.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹33,723.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹198.25 and the 52-week low is ₹40. The BSE volume for the day was 2,972,093 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹191.7 & ₹179.1 yesterday to end at ₹187.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend