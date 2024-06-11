Explore
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 11 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 5.63 %. The stock closed at 142.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.95 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock on the last day opened at 148, closed at 142.9, with a high of 155 and a low of 148. The market capitalization stood at 27,576.0 crore. The 52-week high was 176.5 and the 52-week low was 38.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,312,088 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:22:13 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹150.95, up 5.63% from yesterday's ₹142.9

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 150.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 149.08. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

11 Jun 2024, 11:16:19 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of NBCC India increased by 5.32% to reach 150.5, outperforming its peers. While IRB Infrastructure Developers and Kalpataru Projects International witnessed a decline, Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International saw an uptick in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also experienced gains of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.28-4.87-6.9478.0524.9739422.59
Brigade Enterprises1387.58.00.581437.0545.732065.09
NBCC India150.57.65.32176.538.127090.0
IRCON International265.513.95.52301.479.024970.69
Kalpataru Projects International1269.45-6.65-0.521369.95515.420621.73
11 Jun 2024, 11:03:20 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 30.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
11 Jun 2024, 10:53:39 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 499.52% higher than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 499.52% higher than yesterday, reaching 150.9 with a 5.6% increase in price. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.

11 Jun 2024, 10:36:50 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India touched a high of 154.7 & a low of 149.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1153.73Support 1148.83
Resistance 2156.67Support 2146.87
Resistance 3158.63Support 3143.93
11 Jun 2024, 10:10:02 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:58:23 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price rose by 6.72% to reach 152.5, outperforming its peers. While IRB Infrastructure Developers and Kalpataru Projects International are experiencing a decline, Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International are witnessing an increase. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a slight decrease of -0.05% and remaining unchanged at 0%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers65.3-4.85-6.9178.0524.9739434.67
Brigade Enterprises1396.1516.651.211437.0545.732264.99
NBCC India152.59.66.72176.538.127450.0
IRCON International264.1512.554.99301.479.024843.72
Kalpataru Projects International1273.55-2.55-0.21369.95515.420688.33
11 Jun 2024, 09:33:34 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹142.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 155 & 148 yesterday to end at 142.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

