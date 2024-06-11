NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Rises in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock on the last day opened at ₹148, closed at ₹142.9, with a high of ₹155 and a low of ₹148. The market capitalization stood at ₹27,576.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the 52-week low was ₹38.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,312,088 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹150.95 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹149.08. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of NBCC India increased by 5.32% to reach ₹150.5, outperforming its peers. While IRB Infrastructure Developers and Kalpataru Projects International witnessed a decline, Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International saw an uptick in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also experienced gains of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|65.28
|-4.87
|-6.94
|78.05
|24.97
|39422.59
|Brigade Enterprises
|1387.5
|8.0
|0.58
|1437.0
|545.7
|32065.09
|NBCC India
|150.5
|7.6
|5.32
|176.5
|38.1
|27090.0
|IRCON International
|265.5
|13.9
|5.52
|301.4
|79.0
|24970.69
|Kalpataru Projects International
|1269.45
|-6.65
|-0.52
|1369.95
|515.4
|20621.73
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 30.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded until 10 AM is 499.52% higher than yesterday, reaching ₹150.9 with a 5.6% increase in price. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could indicate further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India touched a high of 154.7 & a low of 149.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|153.73
|Support 1
|148.83
|Resistance 2
|156.67
|Support 2
|146.87
|Resistance 3
|158.63
|Support 3
|143.93
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price rose by 6.72% to reach ₹152.5, outperforming its peers. While IRB Infrastructure Developers and Kalpataru Projects International are experiencing a decline, Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International are witnessing an increase. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing a slight decrease of -0.05% and remaining unchanged at 0%, respectively.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹155 & ₹148 yesterday to end at ₹142.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend