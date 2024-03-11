NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

NBCC India stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -4.16 %. The stock closed at 127.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹127.4 and closed at ₹127.35. The high for the day was ₹130, while the low was ₹127. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,914.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 824,030 shares traded.
11 Mar 2024, 09:43:37 AM IST
NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹122, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹127.3
The current data shows that the NBCC India stock is priced at ₹122, with a percent change of -4.16% and a net change of -5.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
11 Mar 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-4.25%
3 Months
47.23%
6 Months
115.95%
YTD
56.1%
1 Year
251.17%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:08 AM IST
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹127.3, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹127.35
As of the current data, the NBCC India stock is priced at ₹127.3 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor further market movements to make informed decisions.
11 Mar 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹127.35 on last trading day
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 824,030 shares with a closing price of ₹127.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
