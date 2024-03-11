Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 11 Mar 2024, by -4.16 %. The stock closed at 127.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 122 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price TodayPremium
NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 127.4 and closed at 127.35. The high for the day was 130, while the low was 127. The market capitalization stood at 22,914.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 176.5 and the low was 30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 824,030 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Mar 2024, 09:43:37 AM IST

NBCC India share price update :NBCC India trading at ₹122, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹127.3

The current data shows that the NBCC India stock is priced at 122, with a percent change of -4.16% and a net change of -5.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

11 Mar 2024, 09:32:14 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.25%
3 Months47.23%
6 Months115.95%
YTD56.1%
1 Year251.17%
11 Mar 2024, 09:00:08 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹127.3, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹127.35

As of the current data, the NBCC India stock is priced at 127.3 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor further market movements to make informed decisions.

11 Mar 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹127.35 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 824,030 shares with a closing price of 127.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

