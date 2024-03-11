NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹127.4 and closed at ₹127.35. The high for the day was ₹130, while the low was ₹127. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,914.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹176.5 and the low was ₹30.96. The BSE volume for the day was 824,030 shares traded.
The current data shows that the NBCC India stock is priced at ₹122, with a percent change of -4.16% and a net change of -5.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.25%
|3 Months
|47.23%
|6 Months
|115.95%
|YTD
|56.1%
|1 Year
|251.17%
As of the current data, the NBCC India stock is priced at ₹127.3 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors should monitor further market movements to make informed decisions.
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 824,030 shares with a closing price of ₹127.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
