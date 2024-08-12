Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 9.35 %. The stock closed at 168.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.7 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 170.95 and closed at 168.9. The stock reached a high of 188.5 and a low of 169.6. The company's market capitalization stood at 33,246 crore. NBCC India has a 52-week high of 198.25 and a 52-week low of 46.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,025,984 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.23Support 1173.38
Resistance 2199.74Support 2162.04
Resistance 3211.08Support 3154.53
12 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 29.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1222
12 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 101 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31693 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 219.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

12 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹168.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 188.5 & 169.6 yesterday to end at 184.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

