NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹170.95 and closed at ₹168.9. The stock reached a high of ₹188.5 and a low of ₹169.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹33,246 crore. NBCC India has a 52-week high of ₹198.25 and a 52-week low of ₹46.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,025,984 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.23
|Support 1
|173.38
|Resistance 2
|199.74
|Support 2
|162.04
|Resistance 3
|211.08
|Support 3
|154.53
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 29.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 219.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹188.5 & ₹169.6 yesterday to end at ₹184.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend