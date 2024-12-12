NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹102.66 and closed slightly lower at ₹102.65. The stock reached a high of ₹103.59 and a low of ₹101.86. With a market capitalization of ₹27,718.2 crore, the stock's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having peaked at ₹139.83 and dipped to ₹48.37. A total of 165,448 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹102.37, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹102.05
NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at ₹102.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹101.41 and ₹103.21 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹101.41 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 103.21 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has remained stable, showing no change today at ₹102.05. Over the past year, the price of NBCC India shares has increased by 90.39%, reaching ₹102.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.0%
|3 Months
|-12.89%
|6 Months
|-2.91%
|YTD
|87.71%
|1 Year
|90.39%
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|103.21
|Support 1
|101.41
|Resistance 2
|104.29
|Support 2
|100.69
|Resistance 3
|105.01
|Support 3
|99.61
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 7.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8769 k
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹102.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.59 & ₹101.86 yesterday to end at ₹102.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.