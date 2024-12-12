Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2024, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 102.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 102.37 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 102.66 and closed slightly lower at 102.65. The stock reached a high of 103.59 and a low of 101.86. With a market capitalization of 27,718.2 crore, the stock's performance reflects its stability within a 52-week range, having peaked at 139.83 and dipped to 48.37. A total of 165,448 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 09:33 AM IST NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India trading at ₹102.37, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹102.05

NBCC India Live Updates: NBCC India share price is at 102.37 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 101.41 and 103.21 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 101.41 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 103.21 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

12 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NBCC India has remained stable, showing no change today at 102.05. Over the past year, the price of NBCC India shares has increased by 90.39%, reaching 102.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.36%, reaching 24,641.80 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.0%
3 Months-12.89%
6 Months-2.91%
YTD87.71%
1 Year90.39%
12 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1103.21Support 1101.41
Resistance 2104.29Support 2100.69
Resistance 3105.01Support 399.61
12 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 7.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
12 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8769 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 45.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 165 k.

12 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹102.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 103.59 & 101.86 yesterday to end at 102.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

