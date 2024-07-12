NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹188.1 and closed at ₹187.35. The high for the day was ₹195.5 and the low was ₹186.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹34,902.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹198.25 and the 52-week low was ₹40. The BSE volume for the day was 2,087,955 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|197.17
|Support 1
|187.77
|Resistance 2
|201.03
|Support 2
|182.23
|Resistance 3
|206.57
|Support 3
|178.37
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 32.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 48 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹195.5 & ₹186.15 yesterday to end at ₹193.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend