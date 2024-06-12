Explore
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 2.04 %. The stock closed at 156.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at 157.95 and closed at 156.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 161, while the low was 156.45. The market capitalization stands at 28755.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 770967 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:00:01 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 33.5% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
12 Jun 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -34.29% lower than yesterday

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded up to 10 AM is 34.29% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 157.6, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:38:27 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India touched a high of 161.0 & a low of 156.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1160.05Support 1156.0
Resistance 2162.55Support 2154.45
Resistance 3164.1Support 3151.95
12 Jun 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:50:46 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.99% to reach 158.1, outperforming its peers. While Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International saw declines, IRB Infrastructure Developers and NCC experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.34% and 0.48% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
IRB Infrastructure Developers67.971.832.7778.0524.9741047.08
Brigade Enterprises1392.6-5.4-0.391437.0545.732182.95
NBCC India158.11.550.99176.538.128458.0
IRCON International270.2-1.8-0.66301.479.025412.74
NCC327.31.750.54336.8117.420549.42
12 Jun 2024, 09:30:23 AM IST

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹156.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 161 & 156.45 yesterday to end at 156.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

