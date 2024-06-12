NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India's stock opened at ₹157.95 and closed at ₹156.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹161, while the low was ₹156.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹28755.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 770967 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 33.5% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The volume of NBCC India traded up to 10 AM is 34.29% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹157.6, showing a decrease of 0.67%. Both volume and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India touched a high of 161.0 & a low of 156.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|160.05
|Support 1
|156.0
|Resistance 2
|162.55
|Support 2
|154.45
|Resistance 3
|164.1
|Support 3
|151.95
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Today, NBCC India's stock price increased by 0.99% to reach ₹158.1, outperforming its peers. While Brigade Enterprises and IRCON International saw declines, IRB Infrastructure Developers and NCC experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw increases of 0.34% and 0.48% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|67.97
|1.83
|2.77
|78.05
|24.97
|41047.08
|Brigade Enterprises
|1392.6
|-5.4
|-0.39
|1437.0
|545.7
|32182.95
|NBCC India
|158.1
|1.55
|0.99
|176.5
|38.1
|28458.0
|IRCON International
|270.2
|-1.8
|-0.66
|301.4
|79.0
|25412.74
|NCC
|327.3
|1.75
|0.54
|336.8
|117.4
|20549.42
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹161 & ₹156.45 yesterday to end at ₹156.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend