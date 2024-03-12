Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -4.91 %. The stock closed at 127.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.05 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 127.15 and closed at 127.3. The stock reached a high of 127.6 and a low of 120.95. The market cap stood at 21789.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 176.5 and a 52-week low of 30.96. The BSE trading volume for NBCC India was 1,932,741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹127.3 on last trading day

On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,932,741 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 127.3.

