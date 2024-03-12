NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹127.15 and closed at ₹127.3. The stock reached a high of ₹127.6 and a low of ₹120.95. The market cap stood at ₹21789.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹176.5 and a 52-week low of ₹30.96. The BSE trading volume for NBCC India was 1,932,741 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹127.3 on last trading day
On the last day, NBCC India had a trading volume of 1,932,741 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹127.3.