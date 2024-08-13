NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹184 and closed at ₹184.7. The stock reached a high of ₹188.7 and a low of ₹181.1, with a market capitalization of ₹32,715 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹198.25 and ₹46.5, respectively. A total of 2,689,259 shares were traded on the BSE.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India's share price has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at ₹182.05. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 272.88% to ₹182.05. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.29%
|3 Months
|27.76%
|6 Months
|36.52%
|YTD
|122.91%
|1 Year
|272.88%
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|186.41
|Support 1
|178.86
|Resistance 2
|191.31
|Support 2
|176.21
|Resistance 3
|193.96
|Support 3
|171.31
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹131.0, 27.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹144.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹188.7 & ₹181.1 yesterday to end at ₹181.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend