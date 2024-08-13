Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 184.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 181.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 184 and closed at 184.7. The stock reached a high of 188.7 and a low of 181.1, with a market capitalization of 32,715 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 198.25 and 46.5, respectively. A total of 2,689,259 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India's share price has increased by 0.17%, currently trading at 182.05. Over the past year, NBCC India's shares have surged by 272.88% to 182.05. In the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24,347.00.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.29%
3 Months27.76%
6 Months36.52%
YTD122.91%
1 Year272.88%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1186.41Support 1178.86
Resistance 2191.31Support 2176.21
Resistance 3193.96Support 3171.31
13 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 131.0, 27.92% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 144.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1222
13 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 42 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32189 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.21% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹184.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 188.7 & 181.1 yesterday to end at 181.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

