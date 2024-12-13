NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened and closed at ₹102.05, with a high of ₹103.79 and a low of ₹99. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹27,553.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹48.37. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange reached 1,345,691 shares, reflecting significant activity in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|103.3
|Support 1
|98.44
|Resistance 2
|105.97
|Support 2
|96.25
|Resistance 3
|108.16
|Support 3
|93.58
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 9.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹132.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1345 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹103.79 & ₹99 yesterday to end at ₹100.68. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.