NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2024, by -1.34 %. The stock closed at 102.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 100.68 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India's stock opened and closed at 102.05, with a high of 103.79 and a low of 99. The company's market capitalization stands at 27,553.5 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 48.37. Trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange reached 1,345,691 shares, reflecting significant activity in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1103.3Support 198.44
Resistance 2105.97Support 296.25
Resistance 3108.16Support 393.58
13 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 9.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 132.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy2211
    Hold0011
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
13 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9089 k

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 34.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1345 k.

13 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹102.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 103.79 & 99 yesterday to end at 100.68. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.