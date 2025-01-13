NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹87.31 and closed slightly higher at ₹87.72. The stock reached a high of ₹88.09 and dipped to a low of ₹84. With a market capitalization of ₹22,801.5 crore, the stock's 52-week range reflects significant volatility, with a high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41. The BSE volume for the day was 466,715 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|87.02
|Support 1
|83.08
|Resistance 2
|89.47
|Support 2
|81.59
|Resistance 3
|90.96
|Support 3
|79.14
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 30.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹133.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 466 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹88.09 & ₹84 yesterday to end at ₹84.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend