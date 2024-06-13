Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 156.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 157.65 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 157.95 and closed at 156.55. The high for the day was 161, while the low was 155.1. The market capitalization was recorded at 28377.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 176.5 and 38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2952613 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India volume yesterday was 52 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31940 k

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Today Live: NBCC India closed at ₹156.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 161 & 155.1 yesterday to end at 156.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.