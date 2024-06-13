NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹157.95 and closed at ₹156.55. The high for the day was ₹161, while the low was ₹155.1. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹28377.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2952613 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 49 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹161 & ₹155.1 yesterday to end at ₹156.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend