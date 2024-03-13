NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹120.75 and closed at ₹121.05. The high for the day was ₹121.4 and the low was ₹115.5. The market capitalization stood at 20961.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹176.5 and ₹30.96 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2316260 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.05%
|3 Months
|36.69%
|6 Months
|112.8%
|YTD
|42.73%
|1 Year
|219.34%
The current price of NBCC India stock is ₹116.45, experiencing a percent change of -3.8% and a net change of -4.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,316,260 with a closing price of ₹121.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!