NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -3.8 %. The stock closed at 121.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.45 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at 120.75 and closed at 121.05. The high for the day was 121.4 and the low was 115.5. The market capitalization stood at 20961.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 176.5 and 30.96 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2316260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.05%
3 Months36.69%
6 Months112.8%
YTD42.73%
1 Year219.34%
13 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹116.45, down -3.8% from yesterday's ₹121.05

The current price of NBCC India stock is 116.45, experiencing a percent change of -3.8% and a net change of -4.6. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:04 AM IST NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹121.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for NBCC India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,316,260 with a closing price of 121.05.

