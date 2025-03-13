NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹79.53 and closed slightly lower at ₹79.13. The stock reached a high of ₹79.81 and a low of ₹78.25 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,262.50 crore, with a trading volume of 179,225 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹70.10.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.1 and 78.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.65 and selling near hourly resistance 80.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.31
|Support 1
|78.2
|Resistance 2
|80.03
|Support 2
|77.81
|Resistance 3
|80.42
|Support 3
|77.09
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹79.81 & ₹78.25 yesterday to end at ₹78.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.