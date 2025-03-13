Hello User
NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Trade
NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : NBCC India stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 79.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.75 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at 79.53 and closed slightly lower at 79.13. The stock reached a high of 79.81 and a low of 78.25 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 21,262.50 crore, with a trading volume of 179,225 shares on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 139.83 and a low of 70.10.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 80.1 and 78.65 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 78.65 and selling near hourly resistance 80.1 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.31Support 178.2
Resistance 280.03Support 277.81
Resistance 380.42Support 377.09
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: NBCC India closed at ₹79.13 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 79.81 & 78.25 yesterday to end at 78.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

