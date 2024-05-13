Active Stocks
NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plummets on Market Downturn
LIVE UPDATES

NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

NBCC India stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -2.68 %. The stock closed at 132.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.1 per share. Investors should monitor NBCC India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

NBCC India Stock Price Today

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at 131, closed at 130.5, with the high reaching 133.25 and the low at 126.9. The market capitalization stood at 23,877.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India was 176.5, while the low was 38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 885,175 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:38:40 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹129.1, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹132.65

NBCC India share price is at 129.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 128.18 and 134.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 128.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 134.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:20:00 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of NBCC India has dropped by -1.24% today, currently trading at 131.00. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have seen a significant increase of 219.42%, reaching 131.00. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.54%
3 Months-11.83%
6 Months101.37%
YTD62.35%
1 Year219.42%
13 May 2024, 08:52:08 AM IST

NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1134.63Support 1128.18
Resistance 2137.22Support 2124.32
Resistance 3141.08Support 3121.73
13 May 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 105.0, 20.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 30.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 143.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1112
    Hold1110
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
13 May 2024, 08:18:17 AM IST

NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15696 k

The trading volume yesterday was 29.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 885 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01:15 AM IST

NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹130.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 133.25 & 126.9 yesterday to end at 130.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.


