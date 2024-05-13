NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹131, closed at ₹130.5, with the high reaching ₹133.25 and the low at ₹126.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,877.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India was ₹176.5, while the low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 885,175 shares traded.
NBCC India share price Today :NBCC India trading at ₹129.1, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹132.65
NBCC India share price is at ₹129.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹128.18 and ₹134.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹128.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 134.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
NBCC India share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of NBCC India has dropped by -1.24% today, currently trading at ₹131.00. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have seen a significant increase of 219.42%, reaching ₹131.00. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.54%
|3 Months
|-11.83%
|6 Months
|101.37%
|YTD
|62.35%
|1 Year
|219.42%
NBCC India share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.63
|Support 1
|128.18
|Resistance 2
|137.22
|Support 2
|124.32
|Resistance 3
|141.08
|Support 3
|121.73
NBCC India share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 20.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India share price Today : NBCC India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15696 k
The trading volume yesterday was 29.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 885 k.
NBCC India share price Live :NBCC India closed at ₹130.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹133.25 & ₹126.9 yesterday to end at ₹130.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
