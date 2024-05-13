NBCC India share price Today Live Updates : NBCC India Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

NBCC India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, NBCC India opened at ₹131, closed at ₹130.5, with the high reaching ₹133.25 and the low at ₹126.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,877.0 crore. The 52-week high for NBCC India was ₹176.5, while the low was ₹38.1. The BSE volume for the day was 885,175 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India share price is at ₹129.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹128.18 and ₹134.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹128.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 134.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of NBCC India has dropped by -1.24% today, currently trading at ₹131.00. Over the past year, NBCC India shares have seen a significant increase of 219.42%, reaching ₹131.00. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.54%
|3 Months
|-11.83%
|6 Months
|101.37%
|YTD
|62.35%
|1 Year
|219.42%
The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|134.63
|Support 1
|128.18
|Resistance 2
|137.22
|Support 2
|124.32
|Resistance 3
|141.08
|Support 3
|121.73
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 20.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 29.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 885 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹133.25 & ₹126.9 yesterday to end at ₹130.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
