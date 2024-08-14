NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹183 and closed slightly lower at ₹181.75. The stock reached a high of ₹183.4 and dipped to a low of ₹172.15. With a market capitalization of ₹31,230 crore, the company has seen a 52-week high of ₹198.25 and a low of ₹46.61. The BSE trading volume for the day was 969,932 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 969 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.4 & ₹172.15 yesterday to end at ₹173.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.