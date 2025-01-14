NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NBCC India opened at ₹82.39 and closed at ₹84.45, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹84.05 and a low of ₹78.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹22,812.3 crore, the stock's performance reflects its volatility, highlighted by a 52-week high of ₹139.83 and a low of ₹56.41. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 522,910 shares.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 82.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 522 k.
NBCC India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹84.05 & ₹78.5 yesterday to end at ₹78.92. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend