NBCC India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

NBCC India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NBCC India's stock opened at ₹159 and closed at ₹157.65. The high for the day was ₹159.45, while the low was ₹154.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹27,927.0 crores. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹176.5 and ₹38.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,164,838 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for NBCC India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.07
|Support 1
|153.27
|Resistance 2
|161.14
|Support 2
|151.54
|Resistance 3
|162.87
|Support 3
|148.47
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹105.0, 32.32% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹30.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹143.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 25 mn & BSE volume was 1164 k.
NBCC India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.45 & ₹154.6 yesterday to end at ₹157.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend